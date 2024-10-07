World

Ben Affleck allegedly ‘messing with J.Lo’s head’ as divorce drama unfolds

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck is reportedly sending “mixed messages” to Jennifer Lopez as they navigate their ongoing divorce, according to sources. The couple, who shocked fans when Lopez filed for divorce in August, have maintained a public facade of friendliness, even being spotted out with their children recently. However, behind the scenes, things appear far more complicated.

An insider told In Touch Magazine that Affleck’s behavior is creating confusion for both Lopez and their kids. “It’s sending mixed signals, and it’s unhealthy for everyone involved. It’s like being stuck on a roller-coaster,” the source explained.

Despite the turbulent dynamic, Affleck is still intent on finalizing the divorce. Friends and family are urging him to act with more intention and stop making impulsive decisions, the source added. There are concerns that his addictive personality has now shifted toward romantic entanglements, with the source alleging that “Ben seems to be getting a thrill from going back and forth with J.Lo, even though he doesn’t plan to take it further than just having fun.”

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly disapproves of the situation and believes it’s a “terrible idea,” especially with their children involved. The divorce could also become financially contentious, as the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement. According to reports, they’ve been working on a settlement for months, but Lopez is said to be unhappy with how things have unfolded.

A source claims that Lopez feels betrayed and is now reviewing their financial dealings during the marriage, especially focusing on Affleck’s spending habits. “She’s upset about how much money Ben spent during their time together,” the source revealed. “From private jets to luxury hotels and other expenses, she’s counting every penny.”

The legal battle over their wealth is expected to be intense, especially given Lopez’s anger over the breakdown of the relationship and her claims that she didn’t give up on their marriage.

