Angelina Jolie’s kids urge end to custody battle with Brad Pitt: “It’s time to stop”

It has been four years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce, yet their ongoing custody battle continues to drag on. Now, their children are reportedly growing frustrated with the legal disputes and want the fight to come to an end. According to Radar, the six children—who have largely stayed out of the spotlight—are eager for peace as the family remains embroiled in court battles.

The couple, who separated in 2016, have been involved in multiple legal conflicts since then, including the custody of their children and the division of assets. Despite the passage of time, they seem no closer to settling these issues. Maddox (21), Pax (19), and Zahara (18) are now adults, while Shiloh (17) and the twins, Knox and Vivienne (14), are still minors but old enough to express their preferences on where they want to live, reports Marca.

An insider shared that while Angelina Jolie is still fighting for sole custody, her children are becoming increasingly vocal about wanting the legal battle to end. “The kids are fine with Brad, except maybe Maddox,” the source revealed. “They actually like him, which frustrates Angelina. But she seems determined to continue fighting for years.”

The former couple, who were together for a decade and married in 2014, share three adopted children and three biological ones. Their relationship soured after Jolie filed for divorce, and tensions between the two have remained high. According to insiders, Angelina continues to hold onto resentment toward Pitt, while he, having maintained sobriety, is clearer about where they both went wrong in their marriage. “He’s had enough and won’t back down anymore,” the source said.

Despite the drawn-out legal fight, there is hope that the two will eventually resolve their disputes for the sake of their children. “Brad would have settled this long ago, but they’ve both spent millions on legal fees at this point,” the insider added. “The situation has become absurd.”