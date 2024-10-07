1 killed, seven injured in ‘mysterious explosion’ near Karachi airport

KARACHI: At least one killed and seven people were injured in a heavy explosion near Karachi airport on Sunday night, police confirmed.

Television footage showed smoke rising from the area near the airport, with a blazing fire visible on the road.

Police, Rangers, and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the blast. Fire brigade units are currently engaged in extinguishing the flames. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, seven injured persons, including one in critical condition, were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC).

She said that the injured were identified as police constable Waqar, 28, Muhammed Ilyas, 45, Muhammed Naeem, 51, Umar Tariq, 29, Ranu Khan, 35, Azeem Meer, 45, and Tasleem Noor, 48.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Asif Ejaz Shaikh told the media that nature of the blast was not clear at this moment.

The sound of the explosion was very high and heard in different areas of the city.

According to the citizens, the blast sound was heard as far as North Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, and Karimabad, among other areas.

Though no details have yet surfaced regarding the exact location of the blast, the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the surroundings the airport.

According to security sources, all entry and exit points to the airport have been closed, while there is no information regarding the flight operations.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 Sindh said in a statement that Central Command and Control Rescue 1122 received the information and the team of Rescue 1122 along with the ambulance have reached the scene, adding that the “fire is being doused right now.”

A statement from the office of the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that a tanker exploded on Airport Road, adding that he has been in contact with the Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding the incident.

“We need to ascertain the facts,” the statement said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid.

According to a press statement from the CM’s spokesperson Rasheed Channa, the CM has asked the Sindh Police chief for a report on the incident, as well as detailed information on the cause of the explosion.