Prince Harry sets major condition for peace talks with William and Kate

Prince Harry is reportedly open to reconciling with his estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, but under one key condition: an apology.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex is eager to mend the rift between the families, primarily for the sake of the children having a relationship. However, Harry and Meghan believe a formal apology from William and Kate is necessary for any peace talks to move forward.

The tension stems from comments reportedly made by two royal family members about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s unborn son, Archie. These allegations were brought to light during the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan revealed that key figures within the royal family had expressed concerns over their child’s skin tone.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement acknowledging the seriousness of the claims, noting that while “recollections may vary,” the family would address the matter privately. The statement also reaffirmed that Harry, Meghan, and Archie would always remain “much loved” members of the family.

As discussions of reconciliation continue, it remains to be seen whether an apology will be forthcoming and whether it will pave the way for mending the strained relationship between the brothers.