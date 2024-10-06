No negotiations with ‘troublemakers at all’: Naqvi

Interior Minister claims KP CM is neither in police’s custody nor in any other agency’s

Announces Shaheed Package for bereaved family of constable Abdul Hameed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday ruled out any possibility of talks with the protestors of a political party and announced Shaheed package for the assistance of the bereaved family of constable Abdul Hameed Shah.

Talking to the media after the funeral of constable Abdul Hameed who succumbed to his wounds he received during violent protests in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said that those involved in the killing of the martyr would face law.

Expressing his condolences to the police and the victim’s family, Naqvi vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

Naqvi informed that he had received the information of Constable Abdul Hameed’s martyrdom late at night. He added that the martyr has one son employed at CDA, who would be regularized, while the other son would also be provided employment in the public department, along with a martyr’s package and a plot given to the martyrs’ families would be given.

The minister expressed that they aimed to complete this process within next two to three days.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi clarified that Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was not present at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House when the Islamabad police raided there to arrest him.

“Rangers and police had raided the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House yesterday to arrest Gandapur, but he escaped through the main entrance and footage of his escape is available”, Naqvi claimed.

“The chief minister is neither in their custody nor in the custody of any Pakistani institution. We had suspicions about his presence at two to three locations, which led to the raids, but they are still maintaining roadblocks. Wherever he is found, the police will take necessary action,” the Interior Minister asserted.

Naqvi added that if there was no way to resolve the situation peacefully or through negotiations, he would not negotiate with someone who attacked his home. He stated that whoever was involved in this incident would face police action, and they would be named in the case.

In response to another question, the interior minister mentioned that Islamabad would be cleared in the next few hours. He noted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was wanted in connection with the events in Islamabad and further details would be provided later.

Furthermore, Naqvi announced that one of the two sons of the martyr would be offered a job in the police force, and the family would receive a plot along with the martyrs’ package.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep regret over the tragic martyrdom of police officer Abdul Hameed, who lost his life after being injured during clashes with protestors.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the violent incident and offered prayers for the martyred officer’s elevation, extending heartfelt condolences to his grieving family.

In his statement, the Prime Minister criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of repeatedly resorting to violence under the guise of protests.

He recalled past incidents, including the attack on the government TV building and the breaking of the gate at Parliament House by PTI workers.