Govt will frustrate PTI bid to sabotage upcoming SCO summit: Naqvi

Interior minister says 564 arrested during protest at D-Chowk, including 11 KP police officers and 120 Afghans

Vows no leniency would be shown to all those attacking police

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to sabotage the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, stating that the government would not allow such plans to succeed.

Speaking to the media at D-Chowk in Islamabad, Naqvi stated that there was an attempt to storm the capital under the leadership of the KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with the intention of causing casualties. “Fortunately, no such incidents took place, which thwarted their plans”, he added.

The Interior Minister informed that 564 individuals have been arrested during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, including 11 plainclothes personnel from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

He explained that plainclothes officers from the KP police participated in the protests, marking the first instance in Pakistan where police have been utilised in such demonstrations. “Among those arrested are 11 officers from the KP police and 120 Afghan nationals”, he claimed.

The interior minister revealed that the KP police officers were apprehended at D-Chowk, prompting the Interior Ministry to initiate an investigation, with a report to be submitted to the prime minister.

He maintained that the protesters aimed to stage a sit-in until the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, but the authorities managed to control the situation with great restraint. He noted that certain elements were hell bent on inciting violence, but police and law enforcement effectively performed their duties.

Naqvi warned that those involved in the assault on the police, including the KP CM and other individuals issuing orders for violence, would face legal repercussions. He assured that action would be taken against anyone implicated in the unrest.

The minister further stated that no leniency would be shown to those attacking police, highlighting that protesters used long-range tear gas and that trained terrorists were among the armed groups storming the capital.

On the occasion, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman noted that direct gunfire was aimed at the police. Despite this, he commended the police for their efforts in preventing any unpleasant incidents. He affirmed that the authorities would not allow any disruption of peace, assuring that Pakistan remains safe and will continue to do so.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad to inquire after the health of police officers injured during protest, Naqvi slammed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of crossing all limits.

“The responsibility lies with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We tried to make him understand, but he is not willing to listen and is crossing the red line.

Naqvi claimed that Gandapur’s convoy fired at police, resulting in injuries to 80-85 police personnel.

He praised the courage of the injured officers, acknowledging their restraint despite the violent situation, and commended their dedication to upholding the law.

‘No troublemaker will be allowed near D-Chowk’

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, warned that no troublemakers will be allowed near Islamabad’s D-Chowk, particularly during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He stressed that any attempt to disrupt the conference would be dealt with strictly.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Tarar highlighted the importance of the SCO summit, noting that several heads of state will be visiting Pakistan.

He praised the prime minister’s strong stance on global issues, including Palestine and Kashmir, at the United Nations General Assembly.

Tarar criticised the opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for organising disruptive protests. He accused the PTI of attempting to derail Pakistan’s progress, noting that the economy was showing signs of improvement, with inflation rates dropping and exports rising.

He expressed frustration over the opposition’s protests coinciding with international events.

He pointed out that the opposition’s actions echo their 2013 protests, which delayed crucial investments, including Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Tarar also slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, accusing it of failing to lower transport fares despite falling fuel prices and neglecting development projects in healthcare and education.

He further criticised the PTI for misusing public resources to fund their protests.

He assured that the government is working hard to showcase a positive image of Pakistan to foreign investors and dignitaries, emphasising the need for security and order during the upcoming SCO summit.