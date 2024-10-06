Aleema, Uzma, brother of Asad Qaiser remanded in police custody

ISLAMABAD: A duty Magistrate in the federal capital remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, in police custody for one day in a case a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

The Kohsar Police produced both the sisters in the court of Duty Magistrate Azhar Nadeem and requested for their 20-day physical remand in a case registered under Anti-Terrorism Act.

The court, however, approved one day remand and directed the police to produce them in the ATC on Monday.

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Adnan, brother of Asad Qaiser, who was also sent on one-day physical remand, will be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) tomorrow.

Additionally, nine other women were sent to jail on judicial remand.

Yesterday, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including the PTI founder’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.

Imran Khan’s two sisters were moved to the secretariat police station.

The capital police also took dozens of PTI supporters into custody and shifted them to the police station.