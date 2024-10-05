Punjab police nick 500 PTI workers, leaders on eve of planned protest

Rangers deployed in Lahore as district administration tightens security

LAHORE: The Punjab Police launched a vigorous crackdown and arrested over 500 workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ahead of its planned protest on Saturday (tomorrow) in Lahore.

Apart from the police crackdown, the Lahore district administration has also called in three companies of the Rangers for deployment in different parts of the metropolis to ensure security.

The party leaders claimed that the Punjab police raided on PTI workers’ homes since last night. In addition to party workers, individuals providing vehicles, sound systems, and chairs for the protest have also been arrested.

According to the channel report, police are holding several of those detained in connection with cases related to the May 9 incidents. The arrested workers have been placed in police stations across different divisions.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in different police stations, including Hanjarwal, Manawan, Harbanspura, and Mozang.

Meanwhile, the local PTI leadership, responsible for organising the protest, has reportedly gone underground. Sources revealed that many PTI workers are unaware of the protest plan and are uncertain who will lead the demonstration.

Key figures, including PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Acting President of PTI Punjab Mian Hamad Azhar, have also gone into hiding. This has left workers questioning how to reach Minar-e-Pakistan without guidance from their leaders on October 5.

Police sources have warned that any gathering of more than five people will result in legal action under Section 144. In a further escalation, authorities have blocked the Lahore-Islamabad and Sialkot motorways, as well as the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange, using containers. However, the motorways remain open for traffic heading into Lahore.