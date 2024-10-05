In a country where over 60 prtcent of the population is under 30, empowering youth through IT is not only essential but also a significant opportunity for sustainable development. The IT sector is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide, and Pakistan has tremendous potential to capitalize on this growth. By equipping young people with IT skills, the country can build a strong workforce capable of meeting the demands of both local and global markets. The rise of remote work and freelancing provides access to job opportunities that were previously out of reach, contributing to economic growth and reducing unemployment.

Empowering youth through IT education also fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. With the right skills, young individuals can launch their own startups to address local challenges. Programmes supporting tech incubators and accelerators can offer mentorship, funding, and resources, enabling young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful businesses. This entrepreneurial spirit not only strengthens the economy but also tackles pressing social issues.

SCO is fully dedicated to empowering youth through IT, and the initiatives it has undertaken are warmly embraced by the people of AJK and GB. These remarkable efforts serve as excellent examples for other organizations, encouraging them to contribute to empowering youth and transforming them into a valuable and productive force for themselves, their families, and Pakistan

As the world becomes increasingly digital, IT skills are crucial for employability. By ensuring that young people acquire digital literacy, they are better prepared for the job market. Training programmes focused on coding, software development, data analysis, and digital marketing can equip them with essential skills to thrive in various industries. This emphasis on skills development is vital for creating a workforce that is adaptable and future-ready.

The internet has revolutionized access to information and resources. By leveraging IT, Pakistani youth can connect to a wealth of educational materials, online courses, and communities, promoting self-directed learning and continuous skill enhancement. Networking and collaboration platforms allow young people to share ideas and work together on projects, fostering a culture of innovation.

IT also serves as a powerful tool for social change. Young people can utilize digital platforms to raise awareness about social issues, mobilize communities, and advocate for change. Through social media campaigns, blogs, and online petitions, they can amplify their voices and influence public policy. Equipping them with IT skills enhances their ability to engage in civic activities and effect change.

In our interconnected world, IT empowers youth to connect with peers globally, share experiences, and collaborate on international projects. This global perspective enriches cultural exchange and understanding. By participating in discussions on topics like climate change, human rights, and technology, Pakistani youth can contribute to solutions that cross national borders.

Empowering youth through IT also highlights the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. Encouraging participation in STEM fields, particularly among young women, can advance gender equality in technology. Programmes and scholarships aimed at underrepresented groups can help diversify the IT workforce and drive innovation from multiple perspectives.

The Government of Pakistan, along with various organizations, is actively working to empower the youth through IT initiatives. The Special Communication Organization is a key player in this field, It is already crucial in delivering telecommunications and information technology services in the strategically important regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. A core service is the provision of dependable telecommunications infrastructure, which is essential, considering the challenging terrain of AJK and GB where traditional communication networks often struggle. SCO has established a robust network that includes fixed-line, mobile, and broadband services, ensuring residents have access to essential communication facilities.

This connectivity is crucial for personal communication, as well as for businesses and government services. SCO has significantly expanded mobile network coverage in both AJK and GB, enabling residents to stay in touch with family and friends, access vital information, and communicate with healthcare and educational institutions. The availability of mobile services also supports local businesses by facilitating better engagement with customers and suppliers.

SCO has made impressive progress in delivering high-speed internet services to remote areas. Through initiatives such as deploying fiber-optic cables and utilizing satellite technology, SCO has improved broadband access, enabling online education, telemedicine, and e-commerce. This advancement has created new opportunities for economic development and access to information for youth and entrepreneurs in AJK and GB.

Given the susceptibility of AJK and GB to natural disasters like earthquakes and landslides, SCO plays a critical role in disaster management by ensuring communication networks remain operational during emergencies. It collaborates with local authorities and agencies to provide timely information and coordinate rescue efforts.

SCO’s initiatives also extend to enhancing educational and healthcare services in AJK and GB. With improved communication infrastructure, schools and healthcare facilities can harness technology for better service delivery. For instance, online education platforms and telehealth services can reach remote areas, granting students and patients access to quality resources and specialists that might otherwise be unavailable.

By improving telecommunications infrastructure, SCO has stimulated economic development. Enhanced connectivity enables local businesses to thrive and expand markets. Additionally, the growth of the IT sector has generated job opportunities for young professionals in both AJK and GB.

SCO is dedicated to community engagement and development, conducting awareness programs to educate residents about the benefits of digital communication and technology. These initiatives encourage local communities to effectively utilize available services, promoting digital literacy and enhancing the overall quality of life.

The SCO has made significant strides in advancing the IT infrastructure of AJK and GB. In an impressive timeframe of just 11 months, it has established 12 state-of-the-art Software Technology Parks and 37 Freelancing Hubs across these regions under its “Swift Action Plan.” These initiatives demonstrate the SCO’s commitment to empowering local youth by providing modern IT facilities, high-speed internet, and access to global freelancing platforms.

The 12 STPs have been set up at the district level in key cities throughout AJK and GB, including Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli. These STPs are equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling young IT professionals to enhance their digital skills and contribute to Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy.

Meanwhile, the 37 Freelancing Hubs, launched at the tehsil level and linked to the STPs, provide local youth with access to online freelancing platforms and resources that empower them to work and earn from anywhere. Notably, a dedicated FLH for girls in Kel has been a game-changer in promoting gender equality within the IT sector. These initiatives are already making strides in reducing unemployment and equipping youth with the tools and training they need for self-reliance and economic independence.

This effort goes beyond technology; it is about creating a brighter future for the youth of AJK and GB. The SCO aims to foster innovation and skill development that will enable our young generation to make positive contributions to their communities and the national economy. A comprehensive ecosystem is being developed to encourage college students and local youth to engage with the SCO’s initiatives and receive training for self-empowerment. The mission is clear: to equip our youth with essential digital skills, unlock global earning opportunities, and nurture a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency.

In this short time, numerous success stories have emerged, transforming the lives of families and communities. There are numerous success stories highlighting the exceptional services of the SCO in empowering youth through IT.

One inspiring example is Nad-e-Ali, who triumphed over challenges with SCO’s support. Born differently-abled in Gilgit-Baltistan, Nad-e-Ali’s family worried about his future. His father, a painter, worked hard to provide for him, but opportunities seemed limited. Everything changed when the SCO’s Independent Living Centre for Persons with Disabilities offered him the tools, facilities, and emotional support he needed. With training and access to high-speed internet, Nad-e-Ali learned graphic design and is now a successful freelancer, earning enough to support his family. He serves as an inspiration to others in his community, proving that with the right support, anything is possible.

Another success story is Miss Sara, a young tech entrepreneur from Baltistan who exemplifies leadership for women in technology. She began her career at the SCO’s Software Technology Park in Skardu in 2023. Starting as a solo worker, she received mentorship and guidance from the SCO, which helped her develop her skills and confidence. Within a year, Sara founded her own tech startup, employing several young women from her community. Her success has made her a role model, inspiring other women in Gilgit-Baltistan to pursue careers in technology.

Zil-e-Huma also stands out as a champion for women through freelancing in Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailing from the remote area of Challat, she moved to Gilgit to seek better educational and career opportunities. There, she discovered the SCO’s first Freelancing Hub, which marked the beginning of her professional journey. After acquiring essential skills, Zil-e-Huma not only built a successful freelancing career but also founded her own company. She is now dedicated to training and empowering other women in her community, helping them access similar opportunities. Grateful for the SCO’s support, Zil-e-Huma emphasizes the importance of such facilities in remote areas, where many women lack access to these resources.

Another noteworthy example is Faisal Ali, who transformed from a street vendor to an aspiring e-commerce entrepreneur. Growing up in Kotli, Faisal helped his father sell fruits and vegetables. Despite coming from humble beginnings, he was determined to achieve more. After completing his matriculation with an impressive score of 850, Faisal found a promising opportunity through The Smart Hub, a startup incubated at STP Kotli.

Recognizing his potential, The Smart Hub provided him guidance and training in freelancing, specifically focused on Amazon’s e-commerce platform. Over the past two months, Faisal has been learning how to manage an online store. Though still in the early stages of training, he is committed to building his own business and improving his family’s standard of living. With support from STP Kotli and through hard work, Faisal is on his way to becoming a successful e-commerce entrepreneur, showcasing that great transformations are possible with the right resources and mentorship.

