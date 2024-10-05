Despite arrests, PTI determined for its demands, says Asad Qaisar

ATTOCK: In a defiant statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser declared that his party is not afraid of arrests, following the recent detention of several members, including his brother Adnan Khan.

Qaiser condemned the government’s crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, stating that the ruling authorities have “broken all records of yesterday’s atrocities.”

During a press briefing, Qaiser reported that thousands of tear gas shells had been fired at PTI’s peaceful protestors. He mentioned that many participants in the convoy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister were injured due to the government’s aggressive response.

“The worst shelling was unleashed on our workers, who were simply exercising their constitutional right to protest,” he asserted. He emphasized the party’s determination to gather at D Chowk, despite the violence, insisting that PTI will reach the location “in any case.”

The PTI leader also highlighted the arrest of Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema and Uzmi Khan, while they were en route to D Chowk. They were taken into custody by police, who transported them away in a van to the Secretariat police station.

Reports indicate that the police have detained dozens of PTI workers across Islamabad, including areas near D Chowk and Chongi No. 26, where severe shelling was reported to disperse crowds.

Amid heightened tensions, Section 144 is currently enforced in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Army has been deployed to maintain order, with

troops patrolling the capital, particularly in the Red Zone surrounding D Chowk.

Additionally, police have closed off roads between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, causing significant disruptions in communication due to the closure of the GT Road. This security measure comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, leading to the army assuming security responsibilities under Article 245 of the Constitution.

As tensions mount, the PTI remains steadfast in its commitment to protest, awaiting further instructions from its leadership.