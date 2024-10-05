Ben Affleck’s friends worry he’s caught in a ‘toxic pattern’ with Jennifer Lopez amid looming divorce

Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez has reportedly become increasingly toxic, raising concerns among his close friends and family, even as their divorce proceeds despite brief reunions. Friends, including his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and longtime friend Matt Damon, are particularly worried about his well-being, as Affleck is reportedly struggling with what some are calling a “love addiction.”

According to sources speaking to OK Magazine, Garner and Damon are acting as a support system for Affleck, alerting each other when they see warning signs in his behavior. Their concern stems from Affleck’s past struggles with addiction, and some now believe that, while he has remained sober, he may have swapped his previous vices for unhealthy relationship patterns with Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez have made public appearances together recently, presenting a united front for the sake of their families. Lopez shares a strong bond with Affleck’s children, whom he co-parents with Garner. However, these public outings have only deepened concerns, with insiders revealing that Affleck’s back-and-forth dynamic with Lopez is creating confusion and tension for everyone involved, including their children.

A source told InTouch Weekly that Affleck’s behavior is starting to resemble addictive patterns, suggesting that he enjoys the emotional high of his on-and-off relationship with Lopez. However, the insider stressed that this behavior is harmful, saying, “he’s messing with JLo’s head” and sending mixed messages about their future. Garner, too, reportedly believes that the situation is unhealthy and has been vocal about it being a “terrible idea.”

While Affleck appears caught in this toxic cycle, Lopez is said to be ready to move on. According to a source speaking to Life & Style, Lopez was fully committed to the relationship and their marriage, but Affleck’s actions left her feeling betrayed. The singer-actress is reportedly planning to take a break from men, focusing on herself for at least a year. Sources close to Lopez claim she harbors deep resentment towards Affleck, feeling he gave up on their marriage in a cold-hearted manner.

As Affleck continues to navigate this complicated situation, those closest to him are urging him to break free from what they view as a self-destructive pattern. Despite public reunions, such as their recent family meet-up at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the chances of Bennifer reconciling remain slim. Reports indicate that Affleck still intends to move forward with the divorce, leaving little hope for a resolution.