30 held as police, PTI workers clash ahead of D-Chowk protest amid Army deployment

Mobile phone, internet services suspended, pillion riding banned and section 144 imposed to prevent PTI rally

Citizens struggle to reach workplaces, students and teachers experienced challenges in getting to education institutions

KP CM vows to reach D-Chowk at all costs for a peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR/LAHORE: Clashes continued between police and PTI workers with severe tear gas shelling in the federal capital on Friday night ahead of the party’s planned D-Chowk protest while Pakistan Army took over security of red zone amid internet and mobile service suspension and blockade of roads.

The federal governed, under Article 245, approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops for security duties ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from Oct 5 to 17.

The federal government has deployed heavy contingents of police to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf planned protest at D-Chowk on Saturday (tomorrow).

To avert the party’s protest, the government has sealed off all entry and exit points of Islamabad and imposed Section 144. However, the some workers and leaders of the PTI managed to reached the D-Chowk and stage protest ahead of the scheduled rally. The police to disperse the protestors fired tear gas shells and arrested at least 30 protesters. Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan earlier again called on his supporters to gather for a “peaceful protest” as his party amped up preparations for today’s demonstration despite a ban on gatherings. Another one is also scheduled for Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday.

Motorway closed, Mobile phone, internet services suspended in twin cities

On other hand, mobile phone and internet services were suspended on Friday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest at D-Chowk.

Besides, pillion riding on motorcycle has been banned for two days in the capital Islamabad.

The district administration said the decision was taken to maintain law and order and no more than one person will be allowed to travel on a motorcycle in the city. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban. A notification regarding the restriction is expected to be issued shortly.

On the other hand, the shutdown has also affected various parts of Rawalpindi, causing significant disruption for residents trying to stay connected.

Citizens are facing difficulties in communication, with many struggling to reach their workplaces in both cities. Students and teachers are also experiencing challenges in getting to schools, colleges, and universities.

The disruption of mobile and internet services further affected ride-hailing services like Uber and other travel systems, which rely on mobile networks and internet access, leaving them non-operational.

In view of the PTI protest in Islamabad, the motorway has been closed from different places and containers were also placed at different cities including Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Beg. Motorway M2 from Hafizabad to Islamabad is also closed.

The motorway from Pindi Bhattian Interchange, Kot Sarwar Interchange and Khanqah Dogran is closed. Motorway M4 from Bahu Interchange to Faisalabad Interchange was closed for all types of traffic.

Similarly, the motorway has been closed for all types of traffic from Attock’s Chhach Interchange, Harupal, Burhan Interchange, Katti Pahari, and Ghazi Interchange. Containers have been fixed to stop PTI convoys’ entry into Punjab from KP.

Furthermore, twenty-four entry and exit points of Islamabad were completely closed by the Islamabad administration. As per the details released by the district administration and police, New Margalla Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Water Tank Margalla Road Bund, New Margalla Loop, F-10, 26-Chongi, Zero Point, Kheyaban Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Bri Imam T-Cross, Express Chowk, Serena Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, Khanna Pul, Lahtrar Road, Murree Road near Traffic Office, 9-Avenue, Golra Mor, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, Tarnool Chowk, Chauhar Chowk, and Peshawar Motorway Flyover were also closed.

Islamabad sealed with 100 containers; 400 detained

The authorities also sealed Islamabad’s D-Chowk with the installation of over 100 containers as part of heightened security measures to prevent the PTI protest rally.

The federal police have formed a three-tier security cordon around the protest venue to prevent the demonstrators from entering the Red Zone.

The PTI had called for a large-scale protest at D-Chowk, which prompted the Islamabad police to seal off all access points to the area. In an attempt to maintain law and order, the police have started arresting citizens who reached D-Chowk early on Friday. Among those arrested were two civilians and one PTI worker.

Rawalpindi roads closed

In nearby Rawalpindi, security measures are equally strict. All major routes from Rawalpindi to Islamabad, including Murree Road and Peshawar Road, have been closed off with containers and barricades. Key junctions such as Charing Cross, MH Chowk, Hyder Road, and Fleishman Chowk are completely blocked, causing significant traffic disruptions. Roads leading to Kutchehry Chowk, Sawal Bridge, and the airport remain open, according to local traffic police.

Mass arrests in Islamabad

As part of the government’s crackdown on PTI protesters, over 400 people have been detained across Islamabad, including 60 individuals allegedly of Afghan origin. Security officials arrested these individuals from areas such as Bara Kahu, Tarnol, and Sangjani. Reports suggest that police recovered sticks, slingshots, pebbles, and stones from the detainees.

Section 144 imposed

Section 144 has been enforced across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, effectively banning public gatherings and protests. The measure includes a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles, though journalists, women, children, and the elderly are exempt from this restriction.

Rangers deployed in Red Zone

To further tighten security around Islamabad’s Red Zone, the government has called in Rangers to support the local police. Heavy contingents of law enforcement have been stationed at all key entrances to the city, with containers blocking major roads to prevent any influx of protesters.

The government’s mission to prevent PTI’s march to D-Chowk appears to be in full effect, as security forces prepare for a potential showdown.

Metro bus services between Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been suspended, and all educational institutions remain closed. The government’s work-from-home advisory for private offices continues, with commercial centres expected to remain shut during the protest.

The government has decided to deal with the protesters harshly, with special police teams constituted to carry out the arrests. There is also a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles in the twin cities.

Barrister Saif reaffirms PTI’s resolve to reach D-Chowk

Advisor to KP CM on Information barrister Muhammad Ali Saif lashed out at the interior minister and said the entire nation was seeing the “state oppression” on display.

“The PTI activists and supporters would reach D Chowk and protest at any cost,” he reaffirmed the party’s resolve.

Talking to a private TV channel, Barrsiter Saif said: “Our procession from KP has reached Punjab at Burhan interchange.”

The spokesperson added that the government damaged itself by digging trenches on the motorway and stacking containers to seal off the city.

“As our plans unfold, they will find that their plans have failed,” he added. “The people know this is a fake government and we will arrive in D-Chowk to protest.”

When asked about timeframe for the protest, similar to the rallies in Lahore and Sangjani, Saif responded that there was not any, calling the rally an “open task”.

“This is an open task with no time constraints,” he explained, elaborating Imran Khan has ordered to go to D-Chowk and that “we will not turn around.”

Saif clarified that previous rallies had time constraints because the party had applied for no-objection certificates on those occasions. “We have to get there, whether it takes days. We will protest when we get there, if needed we will spend the night,” Saif declared.

When asked if the PTI was in contact with anyone from the federal government, Barrister Saif said that neither party was in contact with the other.

“Nobody from the government has reached out to us and we do not recognise them, so there is no contact from our side,” he said, calling the government “fake”.

“We gain nothing by talking,” Saif added.

The spokesperson responded to the interior minister’s questioning whether PTI members were “Pakistanis” or not. “As far as the interior minister is concerned, there is no doubt that Gandapur and I are Pakistanis, as are all the protesters coming to D-Chowk,” he stated.

Saif also responded to and denied claims by the Punjab government that PTI activists were coming to Islamabad armed with weapons. “We do not have any weapons, I guarantee that,” he reiterated. “We have no intention of bringing weapons or using them.”

“Does anyone believe that we can afford to bring weapons to a rally where there will be women and children?” Saif asked.

“We will not fire, I guarantee it. There will not be any violence. However, if there is violence against us, we have the right to self-defence,” Saif stated.

Caravans depart as Imran renews protest call

According to a post on Imran’s X account conveying his “message to the public”, the ex-premier called everyone to reach D-Chowk for a peaceful protest.

He also urged those residing in Lahore to get ready for tomorrow’s planned gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.

“This war is in its decisive phase, by the grace of Allah we are winning the battle for our true freedom,” the post said.

PTI MNA Qasim Khan Suri reposted a video of containers purportedly blocking Islamabad’s streets, saying that the government should “wear bangles and accept its defeat” if it was “depriving its citizens of their basic right” to protest.

The party’s Lahore chapter shared purported visuals of its leaders departing from various cities across KP, including Swabi, Battagram and Bajaur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI lawmakers have vowed to attend the D-Chowk rally, warning authorities of retaliating if they were stopped from entering the capital.

The PTI posted a video of his caravan on its way to the capital.

Barrister Saif said the PTI rally near Burhan Interchange was being subjected to “considerable shelling” with the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. He criticised the government for championing its democratic credentials while preventing the masses from exercising their democratic right.

Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha, calls in Rangers

The Punjab government has imposed section 144 in various cities, prompting allegations from the PTI of creating a curfew-like situation to restrict its protests. In Mianwali, the ban was placed on Tuesday for seven days.

In Lahore, the Punjab home secretary imposed Section 144 for six days from Oct 3 in a bid to foil the PTI protest on Saturday. Sources said the government was not going to place containers at the entry and exit points of Lahore. Instead, they would establish pickets where the rangers and police would intercept protesters.

“Since the government has imposed Section 144, the police have been authorised to arrest protesters,” a source had said and added the government’s action in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Mianwali on Wednesday had given a strong message to the PTI to keep Lahore ‘calm and peaceful tomorrow’.

Hamad Azhar announce PTI protest in Lahore on Saturday

On the other hand, PTI Punjab President Hamad Azhar announced the time of protest in Lahore tomorrow (Saturday)

Taking to social media platform X, the former minister said there will be a protest at Minar-e-Pakistan at 2 o’clock on Saturday.

He stressed that there would be a peaceful demonstration of people’s power for freedom and an independent judiciary

The people of Lahore will come out tomorrow, he added.

The Punjab government also imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha, banning all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings, demonstrations and protests for three days.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Friday — Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha for three day (Friday to Sunday).

The ban was decided on the recommendation of the district administration to establish law and order, and protection of human lives and property citing “security threats” and claiming that public gatherings can be a “soft target” for terrorists.

The Punjab Home Department also sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting the services of Rangers.

Six companies of Rangers were called in Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5 and three companies were requisitioned in Lahore for October 5.

The home department also issued a notification to deploy 10 platoons of Frontier Constabulary in Attock to “maintain law and order situation”.

The department also banned pillion riding in Rawalpindi and Attock districts today and tomorrow under Section 144, saying that there were “credible threat alerts” that posed a high risk to the public by “miscreants and other anti-social elements” related to the present law and order and protest situation.

CM Gandapur vows PTI will be peaceful protest

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced on Friday that all preparations for today’s protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at D-Chowk in Islamabad are complete.

He assured that the demonstration would be peaceful. However, he warned that anyone who resorts to violence will bear full responsibility for the resulting situation.

Gandapur emphasised that the orders of PTI founder Imran Khan are a red line for him, adding that he has no authority to call off the protest. “There is no need to contact me about postponing the protest,” he said.

“Until the Quaid (Imran Khan) commands otherwise, I will keep moving forward, even if I am left to march alone,” he said.

CM Gandapur instructed party workers to gather at 10:00 am in Peshawar and at 10:30 am at the Swabi Interchange. He also advised protesters to avoid travelling on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

In a separate statement, the KP government’s Spokesperson, Barrister Dr Saif, alleged that the Nawaz League government is planning to use violence against their peaceful protest through its ‘Gullu Butts’ [thugs).

“Yesterday, notorious Punjab police fired shots and used tear gas shells against our people,” he said.

Dr Saif accused the PML-N of destroying democracy, stating that the ruling party has become a symbol of fascism and oppression.

He warned the Punjab police to remain within their constitutional limits, otherwise, they would face severe legal consequences. “Do not mistake peaceful protesters for being weak, because we know how to respond with force if necessary,” he cautioned.

He also said, “The nation is well aware of who is pulling the strings behind the ruling Nawaz League, and attempts to misrepresent our peaceful protest will fail.”

Amnesty blasts internet shutdown

Meanwhile, Amnesty International criticised the government for the strict measures imposed to prevent the PTI rally, saying they infringed on people’s right to freedom of expression, access to information, peaceful assembly and movement.

“These restrictions are part of a worrying clampdown on the right to protest in Pakistan through internet shutdowns, mass arrests, unlawful use of force and arbitrary imposition of Section 144.”

Amnesty called on the government to immediately restore communication networks, respect the right to protest, refrain from use of any unlawful force against peaceful protesters and immediately release all those arrested today.

Federal and Punjab ministers urge PTI to cease protest for country’s sake

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar regretted that it was unfortunate that Imran Khan gave the call for a march towards D-Chowk when the Malaysian Prime Minister was in the city, advising CM Gandapur to fulfil his responsibilities and take steps for price control in his province, including the law and order situation.

Addressing a presser, Tarar said the SCO summit was a great honour for Pakistan and agitation on this occasion would give a negative message about the country.

“We have to show the soft and positive identity of Pakistan to the world,” Tarar said, adding that the opposition should protest on the floor of parliament.

The minister said at a time when the entire world was appreciating Pakistan’s economic development, the opposition should also acknowledge it.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik uttered similar remarks during a press conference and urged the PTI to consider the SCO moot’s timing.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that CM Gandapur was not coming to Islamabad for a political power show but to spread chaos.

She lashed out that the PTI did not believe in political struggle, unlike others involved in politics. “The people of Punjab have rejected the politics of chaos and unrest,” she added.

Bukhari warned that “those who pushed the country towards international isolation” were again trying the same tactics. The minister said that the law would take its course if anybody attempted to create unrest.