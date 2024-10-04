Naqvi warns PTI’s against strict action in case of protest demo at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned of a strict action against those who launch an “onslaught on Islamabad” as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to stage a demonstration at the federal capital’s famous D-Chowk area on Friday (today).

Amid its anti-government campaign, the former ruling party — founded by Imran Khan — is holding protests for the “independence” of the judiciary and the release of the former prime minister from jail.

The protest will coincide with the final day of the Malaysian prime minister’s visit to Pakistan and the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit . The authorities have already enforced Section 144 and “the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024”, regulating holding of public assemblies at certain places in Islamabad.

“The PTI’s top leadership should review its protest call […] No one will be allowed for an onrush on Islamabad,” the security czar said while addressing a presser along with officials of the federal police.

The interior minister said Section 144 was already in place in Islamabad, warning that the authorities were prepared to deal with any potential protests.

The foreign delegations including from China and Saudi Arabia would be arriving in the federal capital, the minister said adding that the upcoming SCO summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, is of utmost importance for the country.

“Paramilitary forces, army and Rangers have been called in. We have to ensure security in the [federal capital],” he added.

Naqvi said the country’s interest should be given priority over political goals, stating that any act that could tarnish the country’s image should be avoided.

“We hope that KP CM [Ali Amin Gandapur] will not resort to any move that could bring disrepute to the country.”

“The PTI is a party of Pakistan, not a foreign entity. When a head of state is present in Islamabad and you plan to onrush at that time, this is completely inappropriate,” Naqvi said.

He warned that the country would suffer forever if even a minor incident occurred during the Malaysian premier’s stay. “You have time till tomorrow […] Review your protest call as there is no permission at all to launch assault,” he added.

“If anyone does this tomorrow, they should not expect any leniency. This is a very thin line for us,” the minister said, adding that in such a case, no one should ask the administration to show leniency to whoever was caught.

He further said the police have completed its arrangement if anyone came to the capital, and no one should complain if they were dealt with in a certain manner.

Pakistan is all set to host SCO moot from October 15 with Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch saying there would be a ministerial meeting and multiple rounds of senior officials’ meetings to concentrate on fostering cooperation in finance, economics, socio-cultural affairs and humanitarian efforts among member states.