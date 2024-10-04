World

Iran backs a ceasefire in Lebanon if it aligns with a truce between Hezbollah and Gaza

By Agencies

TEHRAN: Tehran supports efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in Beirut on Friday.

“We support efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it would be acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance, and thirdly, it would be synchronised with a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

Iran’s most senior diplomat also said his presence in Beirut “in these difficult circumstances” was the best evidence that Iran stood by Lebanon and supported its people.

Previous article
Murad seeks ‘major investments’ to realise export potential
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Meghan Markle holds firm against King Charles despite Prince Harry’s desire...

Meghan Markle is reportedly holding her ground in ongoing tensions with the Royal Family, despite Prince Harry's desire for a reconciliation. According to royal...

In a rare sermon, Iran’s Khamenei vows to keep up fight against Israel

PTI rally: Amnesty Int’l urges govt to restore internet shutdown in twin cities, release political prisoners

COAS and Malaysian PM discuss defence cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.