NATIONAL

US State Dept takes note of PPP’s claims on mismanagement of $400m for flood victims

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: The United States took notice of a statement by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding his allegations against the Shehbaz Sharif government for mismanaging $400 million intended for flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that he secured a $400 million loan and aid for flood victims, which the federal government has allegedly appropriated for itself.

The PPP chief stated that the $400 million obtained from the World Bank has been retained by the federal government, which is providing him with rupees instead, under the pretext that they will be used for projects.

He criticised the federal government for failing to construct a single house in recent years and urged that the funds be directed to the flood victims.

“We take this matter very seriously, not just in Pakistan but also wherever American taxpayer dollars are used and where urgent humanitarian interests are at stake,” State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller highlighted that both the State Department and USAID employ stringent monitoring and evaluation systems in providing assistance, and they cease assistance when it is observed to be misdirected or misused.

Responding to a query about Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Indian counterpart Jaishankar, Miller stated that they discussed their enduring commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

“I won’t divulge all the details of those conversations, but we frequently raise human rights issues in our discussions with governments worldwide,” he remarked when asked if human rights violations and religious freedom were discussed with the Indian Minister.

Previous article
Islamabad on high alert as PTI plans D-Chowk protest; security tightened
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

‘I wrote ‘Ishq Murshid’s OST but got no credit’, says Javeria...

Renowned Pakistani actress Javeria Saud has revealed that she wrote the song for the popular drama series Ishq Murshid but was not given credit...

Feroze Khan opens up about battle with black magic

Stepping away from captaincy will be beneficial for Babar Azam, says Younis Khan

Sabrina Carpenter firmly shuts down lip-syncing accusations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.