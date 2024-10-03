Prince William ‘disturbed’ as Meghan Markle makes bold move following Prince Harry’s UK visit

Prince William is reportedly concerned about the current location of jewels that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana, and were passed down to Meghan Markle. The missing jewels include two diamonds that were part of Meghan’s engagement ring, a gift from Prince Harry in 2017.

The ring, which features the two diamonds from Diana’s collection alongside a stone from Botswana, was first unveiled by Prince Harry when he proposed to Meghan. The band was slightly altered less than two years later, and Meghan showcased the updated design during the Trooping the Colour event in 2019.

However, Meghan has been seen without the engagement ring on several occasions this year, sparking speculation about its whereabouts. Most recently, she attended the Invictus Games in Germany without the ring, leading to growing concern within the royal family.

A source revealed that Prince William has become increasingly uneasy about the missing jewels. According to reports, William is alarmed by the fact that the ring hasn’t been seen in public and is reportedly making inquiries through mutual friends to uncover what may have happened to the precious heirlooms.

This comes amid ongoing tensions between William and Prince Harry, who, along with Meghan, has been vocal in their criticism of the royal family over recent years. Royal insiders suggest the absence of the ring has heightened suspicions, with some questioning why Meghan, who once proudly wore it, would now be seen without such a significant piece.

As rumors swirl around the missing jewels, the situation has reportedly “set off alarm bells” at the Palace, adding another layer of strain to the already delicate relationship between the brothers.