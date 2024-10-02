Sindh CM urges Chinese businessmen to invest in e-vehicles, waste-to-energy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his government would welcome Chinese public and private firms to invest directly in the projects of their choice or strike a public-private partnership with the provincial government.

The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors led by Chairman Belt & Road (B&R) Group Wan Xiaowu. He agreed to facilitate private Chinese investment in the city.

The chairman B&R said that over 12 different top Chinese firms were interested in investing in Karachi, particularly in waste-to-energy, wastewater treatment, desalination water plant, manufacturing of Electric buses, and kits to convert patrol motorcycles on electric energy and reconstructions of the sewerage system of the city.

The CM said that his government would provide all necessary facilities to the Chinese firms to set up their plants.

Both the sides agreed to have another sitting with the Planning & Development department and Board of Investment to select the project and negotiate so that work could be initiated.

As part of his efforts to promote peace and harmony in Sindh, CM Murad said that his government has implemented measures to combat extremism and terrorism, including intelligence sharing and coordinated operations with law enforcement agencies.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing the participants of national and security and war course-25, including 240 officers of armed forces, civil servants and military officers from 24 friendly countries led by Chief Instructor Major General Mohammad Akhtar.

“Community engagement and outreach programmes have been initiated to prevent radicalisation and promote peace and harmony.”

CM Murad stated that the Sindh government has implemented various initiatives to strengthen the police force.

“These initiatives include training programs and infrastructure development.” He mentioned specific initiatives such as the upgrading of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and special branch, as well as the launch of the Karachi Safe City Project.

Additionally, he highlighted the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project, which involves the installation of ANPR and facial recognition cameras at 40 toll plazas in Sindh.

The CM revealed that the investigation cost has been increased, and police stations have been allocated a direct budget of Rs4.8 billion. Furthermore, the police force has been provided with health insurance amounting to Rs4.961 billion.

He also announced enhancements to the Shaheed Package, raising it from Rs10 million to Rs23 million, which includes salary until retirement and job opportunities for family members.

The provincial government has taken steps to address challenges in the Katcha area, focusing on infrastructure development and social services provision.

The CM mentioned that resources have been allocated to the Sindh police to acquire modern technology to combat challenges in the Katcha area, such as drones, APCs, and 12.7 guns.

Additionally, efforts are being made to construct roads and bridges to improve mobility, which is crucial for effective policing.

Talking about the fiscal position of the province, the CM stated that for the year 2024-25, the total budget outlay is Rs.3.056 trillion. This includes Rs.1,912 billion for current revenue, Rs.959 billion for development projects, and Rs.184.8 billion for capital expenditure.

The CM emphasised the need for better financial management, highlighting that essential monthly spending amounts to Rs.143 billion, including salaries and pensions.

Additionally, the government continues to prioritise infrastructure, social protection, and public services, with Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) playing a key role in funding recovery efforts.

He said that Sindh faced devastation in 2022, as floods affected 70% of the province, leaving 12 million people homeless and causing widespread damage.

“The Sindh government initiated emergency responses and assessed the losses at $20 billion, presenting a $11.6 billion recovery plan at the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva,” he said.

According to the CM in 2024-25, Sindh has a development outlay of Rs.959 billion, focusing on infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture.