Queen Elizabeth secret health battle during final years revealed by former UK PM

In a surprising revelation, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II struggled with bone cancer during the final years of her life. Johnson made the disclosure in his newly published memoir, Unleashed, as reported by Today. He wrote that the Queen’s doctors were concerned about her condition for over a year, fearing that her health could rapidly decline at any moment.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. While her death certificate cited “old age” as the cause of death, Johnson’s account suggests that a form of bone cancer may have been a contributing factor.

Johnson, who resigned as prime minister just days before her death, also shared his recollections of one of their final meetings. He described the Queen as appearing “pale and more stooped” with noticeable bruising on her hands and wrists. Despite her physical condition, Johnson emphasized that she remained mentally sharp until the end.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a location that holds deep significance for the royal family. King Charles III recently shared that his mother had intentionally chosen Balmoral for her final days, as it was one of her most cherished places. In a speech to the Scottish Parliament on September 30, Charles reflected on his family’s connection to Scotland, stating, “Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself. My late mother especially treasured her time at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days.”

Boris Johnson’s revelations come nine months after King Charles himself disclosed his own battle with an unnamed form of cancer. In late March, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, also announced that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy, which she has since completed. “My focus now is staying cancer-free,” Kate shared, acknowledging that while her chemotherapy has ended, her journey to recovery remains ongoing. She continues to take things “one day at a time” as she moves forward with her healing process.