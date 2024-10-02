Perimetric Security System goes live in Gwadar Port with 675 cameras

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Perimetric Security System (PSS) has been fully operationalized in the jurisdiction of the Gwadar Port area, featuring the installation of 675 high-tech security cameras.

This significant initiative, costing Rs 252.350 million, enhances security coverage for Gwadar Port, allied infrastructures, and the buildings of the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), as well as the Gwadar Free Zone South and Gwadar Free Zone North.

According to a report by Gwadar Pro, the PSS is a multipurpose system designed to detect threats, perform surveillance, and analyze attack patterns, all aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment in Gwadar Port and the adjoining Free Zone.

Chairman of the GPA, Passand Khan, noted that the modern security system has facilitated the entry and exit of goods and services.

MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch praised this initiative, inviting both domestic and foreign investors to invest in Gwadar and commending the port operator’s efforts to secure Gwadar Port.

Local travel agent Jahangir Sabir emphasized the importance of the security system, stating that it is crucial given Gwadar’s economic potential.

“The PSS serves as an insurance policy for future development, including the tourism industry, hotel industry, recreational sites, and large shopping plazas,” he added.

Additionally, the Government of Balochistan is progressing with the Gwadar Safe City Project.

Phase I of this project has seen substantial progress, including the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) and the submission of technical and financial feasibility reports, in line with the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

The Gwadar Safe City Project is estimated to cost Rs 3,325.6 million and is being executed by the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology under the Government of Balochistan.