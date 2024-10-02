NATIONAL

Muhammad Ali Durrani emphasises importance of SCO summit for Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit presents a bigger challenge than proposed constitutional amendments, said Muhammad Ali Durrani on Wednesday.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former federal minister emphasized that hosting the SCO Summit is a milestone for Pakistan.

“Keep all your contentious affairs, including amendments to the constitution, on the backburner,” Durrani advised all political forces. “Any type of tension before the SCO conference will not be in the interest of Pakistan,” he added.

He highlighted that constitutional amendments are a national issue that requires thorough consideration over time. “Which storm hit us last month if the amendments were not passed overnight?” he questioned.

Durrani urged both the opposition and the government to avoid any conflicting steps until October 16.

“Pakistan could gain regional cooperation and strengthen its economic and political standing by successfully organizing the conference,” he concluded.

Pakistan will host the two-day SCO heads of government meeting scheduled for October 15-16.

