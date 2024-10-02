NATIONAL

Malaysian PM arrives to a red carpet welcome

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Premier. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan. Premier Anwar Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

