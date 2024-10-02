India has long pursued an assertive stance, intruding into the domestic affairs of its neighbouring countries. Whether it’s Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, or Bhutan, India’s hand in meddling is unmistakable, driven by a desire to cement its sway in the region.

Yet, this tendency to interfere doesn’t stop at its immediate vicinity. Far from the Indian subcontinent, we see Mongolia— an isolated, landlocked country squeezed between Russia and China— emerge as the latest theatre for India’s ambitions. Here, India seems bent on chipping away at the strong ties Mongolia shares with Russia and China, countries with which it has historically enjoyed warm relations.

Recent actions by India regarding Mongolia’s religious affairs have caused significant concern, particularly in the context of the 10th Bogd Jebtsundamba Khutuktu, the spiritual leader of the Gelug lineage of Tibetan Buddhism in Mongolia. The Bogd— an emblem of Mongolia’s very soul— traces roots back nearly four centuries, intertwined with the legacy of the Mongol emperor, Kublai Khan. A lineage that embraced Tibetan Buddhism, spreading its influence far beyond Mongolia, even into the vast stretches of China and the conquered lands.

In the early 1900s, a Tibetan-born Bogd (pronounced bogged) ruled Mongolia as a theocratic leader, revered not just as a ruler but as a god-king. However, when the last Bogd passed away in 2012, murmurs of concern rippled through Mongolia. The fear? That India, wielding the influence of the Dalai Lama— who’s been in exile in India since 1959— might attempt to steer or even dictate the selection of the next Bogd. The ninth Jebtsundamba Khutuktu spent much of his life in exile— first in Tibet, then in India. It wasn’t until 1990, long after his identity had been kept under wraps by the Dalai Lama, that it was finally disclosed. It wasn’t until 2011— just a year before his death— that he was finally able to take up residence in Mongolia and be enthroned as the leader of Mongolian Buddhists. After the death of the ninth Bogd, the Dalai Lama asserted that the reincarnation of the Jebtsundamba Khutuktu had been found. Yet, he remained tight-lipped, revealing nothing until 8 March 2023, during a ceremony in Dharamsala. The Dalai Lama introduced the world to the new Jebtsundamba Khutuktu— a young boy named “A. Altannar.”

But here’s where the tale takes a twist. The full first name? Not disclosed. And the plot thickens, for there aren’t just one but two “A. Altannar.” Identical twins. Both their names begin with an “A” – Achildai Altannar and Agudai Altannar. So, which one is the true Jebtsundamba Khutuktu? The answer lies shrouded in secrecy, known only to five people: the two 8-year-old boys, their mother (a college professor of mathematics), their father (a scion of a mining fortune), and, of course, the Dalai Lama himself.

Apparently, at the behest of India, the Dalai Lama’s has embraced an American passport holder boy as the 10th Jebtsundamba Khutuktu, marking an upsetting moment in the spiritual and political landscape of Tibetan Buddhism. For believers, reincarnation is a divine mystery, guided by higher powers. Yet, it’s hard to ignore the political undercurrents that often shape the lives of these spiritual figures, particularly in how they are educated and positioned within the broader geopolitical context.

Policymakers in New Delhi seem to believe that by steering the selection of the 10th Bogd in their favour, India could subtly expand its influence in Mongolia – a move that might serve to unsettle both China and Russia over the long haul. This strategic calculation reflects India’s broader geopolitical ambitions, where cultural and religious diplomacy intertwine with the pursuit of regional power dynamics.

India’s involvement in this sacred process, especially in the identification and education of the 10th Jebtsundamba Khutuktu, represents a concerning overreach into Mongolia’s internal affairs. The Dalai Lama’s acknowledgment of the 10th reincarnation further denotes India’s growing interference in Mongolia’s religious sphere. This move suggests a strategic attempt by India to exert influence over Mongolia’s cultural and religious landscape. The Dalai Lama’s handling of matters pertaining to the selection and education of the 10th Jebtsundamba Khutuktu reflects this complex interplay of spirituality and politics.

It is still shrouded in mystery why he has selected an American-born boy from a rich family— despite intense resistance by the boy’s parents, who initially refused to accept his verdict about their son. This manoeuvre, however, hasn’t been met with universal approval. In Mongolia, reactions have been mixed, with many taking to social media to express scepticism and confusion. It’s clear that not everyone is comfortable with the 14th Dalai Lama’s actions

The Dalai Lamas have long claimed that the Jebtsundamba Khutuktu is an incarnation of Taranatha, a 16th-century Tibetan master of the Jonang tradition. However, the Jonang School itself has not publicly endorsed this recognition, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the Dalai Lama’s decision. Historically, the Gelug tradition, to which the Dalai Lama belongs, has had a contentious relationship with the Jonang School, adding another layer of complexity to this situation.

This development is being viewed as a potential threat to the stability and independence of Mongolia, raising alarms about the broader implications for regional sovereignty. When external powers, like India, intervene in such a delicate process, it not only undermines the sovereignty of the affected nation but also disrupts the sanctity of its religious practices. Concerns extend beyond the immediate political ramifications; they encompass the preservation of religious integrity.

The recent involvement of India in the selection process of the 10th Bogd Jebtsundamba Khutuktu raises serious questions about the intentions behind such actions. This move is not merely a matter of religious significance; it carries the potential to destabilize regional harmony.

The selection of the 10th Bogd Jebtsundamba Khutuktu should remain an internal matter, free from external interference, to ensure that the process aligns with Mongolian customs and religious practices. In the interest of regional stability, it is imperative that all nations honour the internal affairs of their neighbours, safeguarding the delicate balance that underpins peace and cooperation in the region.

