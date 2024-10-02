ECP holds PTI accountable for incomplete election submissions, procedural delays

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reiterated that under Sections 208 and 209 of the Elections Act 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections every five years in accordance with their respective party constitutions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was initially due to conduct its intra-party elections by June 13, 2021. However, the elections were not held on time. The ECP issued multiple reminders to the party and eventually served a show-cause notice on July 27, 2021.

In response, PTI requested a one-year extension, citing the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECP granted the extension, moving the deadline to June 13, 2022. Yet, in June 2022, PTI submitted incomplete intra-party election documents under Form 65.

Despite repeated reminders from the ECP, PTI continued to delay submitting the necessary documents. The ECP showed flexibility throughout the process, granting PTI multiple opportunities to meet its legal obligations. However, the responsibility for the delay lies with PTI, as the ECP works towards resolving the matter in accordance with the law.

PTI eventually held its intra-party elections on March 3, 2024, but the process was marred by several shortcomings. The ECP served a notice regarding these issues on April 23, 2024, with the first hearing held on April 30, 2024.

Between April and October 2024, the case was heard six times, but PTI repeatedly requested adjournments. This included the latest request for more time during the hearing on October 2, 2024, further delaying the resolution of the issue.