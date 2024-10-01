Punjab government imposes Section 144 following security concerns, political unrest

LAHORE: The Punjab government has enacted Section 144 in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Mianwali, effectively banning all public gatherings in anticipation of protests organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

This move comes as PTI ramps up its demonstrations against the “illegal” detention of its founder, Imran Khan, and the ECP’s delays in implementing a Supreme Court ruling regarding reserved seats.

The party has staged numerous rallies across the country recently, leading to confrontations with law enforcement. Khan has called for nationwide protests to advocate for judicial independence, including a demonstration planned in Islamabad, where such gatherings are currently banned.

In a statement, PTI’s Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, announced that significant protests will occur in Multan, Mianwali, and Faisalabad on October 2, urging supporters to come out in large numbers.

In response, the Punjab interior ministry issued notifications warning that PTI’s rallies could be targeted by “terrorists” amid rising security concerns. The notifications emphasized the potential risks posed by the current law and order situation, necessitating the restrictions under Section 144 to protect public safety and maintain order.

The imposed bans will last two days in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, while Mianwali will be under restrictions for a full week, prohibiting all forms of political activities, including rallies and demonstrations.

PTI has faced increasing challenges during its mobilizations, with recent events marred by police interference. Just last month, ten PTI MNAs were arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act after a rally in Sangjani. In Lahore, a planned power show concluded abruptly when power outages disrupted the event, resulting in police clearing the stage.

The situation in Rawalpindi escalated as authorities placed containers on all access routes to the designated protest area, leading to the arrest of over 110 supporters amid clashes with law enforcement.

The government’s strict measures to curb public gatherings reflect the heightened tensions surrounding PTI’s political activities.