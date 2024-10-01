Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor

Prince Harry has just been called out for trying to win back public favor while leaving Meghan Markle out.

An accusation of this magnitude has been issued by royal author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything during one of his pieces for Express UK.

In that piece the expert noted the ‘significant clout’ Prince Harry still holds in comparison to his wife Meghan.

In light of this he said, “In the past week, it’s been refreshing to see Prince Harry step into the limelight alone, without Meghan Markle by his side.”

“But make no mistake – this is a deliberate strategy. The message is clear: Fall in love with Harry again, and in time, the public might just accept Meghan too.”

Not to mention there is also the fact that “Seeing Prince Harry fly solo has lent a certain ‘royal touch’ to his engagements, a reminder of the weight that his background carries.”

After all, “The truth is, Harry still holds significant clout – something that perhaps stands in contrast when he appears alongside Meghan.”

“His solo appearances subtly suggest that without the baggage of controversy, Harry’s presence alone is enough to command attention and admiration,” the expert also noted before signing off.