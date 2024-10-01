PlayStation network faces global outage, here’s what Sony has to say

Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) experienced widespread disruptions, leaving gamers unable to log into their accounts. The issue affected players around the world, preventing both existing users from accessing their profiles and new users from creating accounts. The company has acknowledged the outage and provided an initial response.

The disruption, which began on October 1, affected users of multiple PlayStation consoles, including the PS5, PS Vita, PS4, and PS3. Gamers attempting to log in were met with failure, while newcomers faced issues setting up new accounts. A message posted on the PSN status support page confirmed the problem, stating: “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” Sony also expressed its appreciation for users’ patience during the outage.

The incident was first tracked by Downdetector, which showed that the connectivity problems began around 6 a.m. Players reported being unable to engage in both single-player and multiplayer modes, particularly for online games. However, offline games seemed to remain unaffected by the issue. As of now, Sony has not provided further updates or details regarding the cause of the outage, aside from the initial support page notification.

Recent Developments at Sony

In separate news, Sony recently introduced the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro on September 11. This upgraded console, revealed in a livestream by PS5’s lead architect Mark Cerny, offers significant enhancements over the standard PS5. It features a more powerful GPU, advanced ray tracing, AI-powered improvements, and a 28% increase in graphics memory. Cerny emphasized that the PS5 Pro is designed to deliver higher performance while maintaining a smaller environmental footprint. The new console is priced at USD 699.99 and aims to provide a superior gaming experience to users.