Pakistan records ‘over 50%’ more monsoon rains from July to September

KARACHI: As Pakistan remains one of the world’s most climate change affected countries, data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) showed over 50% increase in monsoon rains compared to the normal downpour from July to September.

According to the Met Office, the country, on overage, received 212.1 millimetres of rain from July 1 to September 30 — 51% more than the normal downpour during this time period which is 140.9mm.

The revelation came as the country witnessed multiple small and large-scale floods in recent years due to heavy downpour across various areas in the country — which can arguably be attributed to repercussions of the climate change threat faced by the world, particularly Pakistan in the global south region.

Floods and heavy rains have ravaged various parts of the country in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

Providing details of rains across the provinces, the Met Office said that Balochistan witnessed the highest increase in downpour with 111% more rains recorded at 122.9mm against the normal 58.3mm between July 1 to September 30.

The second-highest increase of 108% was recorded in Sindh which received 278.4mm of rain against the normal 133.7mm.

Punjab on the other hand, recorded 344mm of rain compared to 231.9mm which amounted to a 48% increase, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a mere 2% increase with 40.5mm of rain against the normal 39.7mm.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the two provinces that recorded a drop in the recorded rainfall and witnessed a 21% and 5% decrease in downpour, respectively.

During this period, the AJK recorded 306.5mm of rain in contrast to the normal 389.5mm, whereas KP received 242.6mm of rain against the usual 256.3mm.