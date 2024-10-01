Pakistan, China discuss collaboration on big data and tier-four data centers

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting was held between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Chinese officials to explore opportunities for collaboration in the field of big data and the establishment of Tier-Four Data Centers in Pakistan.

The high-level meeting included the participation of executives from leading Chinese companies, and acting Chairman CDA Talat Mehmood Gondal, along with Member Technology and Digitalization Nauman Khalid and other senior officials, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Talat Mehmood Gondal underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure and welcomed Chinese investment in the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy, said a news release.

He highlighted the immense potential for growth in big data and digitalization, noting that this partnership would play a key role in positioning Pakistan as a hub for big data innovation.

“We see great opportunities to collaborate with our Chinese counterparts, bringing cutting-edge technology and expertise to Pakistan. This collaboration will significantly boost Pakistan’s digital economy,” said Nauman Khalid, Member Technology and Digitalization at CDA.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts, offering their expertise in developing big data systems and Tier-Four Data Centers.

Senior officials from Guizhou, China, briefed the Pakistani delegation on their capabilities and reiterated China’s willingness to invest in Pakistan’s growing digital sector.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions, with the Chinese side committed to submitting concrete proposals for collaboration.

A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to be prepared and shared through Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

This MoU will serve as a framework for long-term cooperation between Pakistan and Chinese companies, aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and fostering innovation in big data.