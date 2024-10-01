Kate Middleton’s surprising health update revealed amid Prince Harry’s UK visit

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s relative has shared major update on the future queen’s health days after she confirmed she has completed chemotherapy treatment.

The fresh update on Kate Middleton’s health has been shared by her relative, actress Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor.

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Sophie Winkleman said about Princess Kate Middleton, “She’s wonderful.”

She went on saying, “I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever. She’s been amazingly brave and is doing so well.”

The new update on Kate Middleton’s health has been released days after she confirmed in an emotional video that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

It also comes amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK for a charity event.

According to Daily Express, Prince Harry touched down in the UK over the weekend ahead of the WellChild awards.

The WellChild has also shared Prince Harry’s photos and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, according to the People magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting father’s latest trip to the UK does not include a meeting with his father King Charles or brother Prince William.