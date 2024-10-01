Entertainment

Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Harry, leaves William ‘furious’

By Agencies

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken a big step for his brother-in-law Prince Harry, leaving her husband Prince William ‘furious’ initially.

The Closer Online, citing insiders, has reported that amid rumours that the duke is ‘homesick’, Kate was keen to reach out.

The royal sources claimed the future queen has been ‘speaking to Harry on and off’ for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him.

The tipster said, “Kate’s noticed how Harry’s walls seem to have broken down more since they’ve been chatting and she’s revealed that it’s clear he has struggled to adapt to life in California – giving more weight to the rumours that he wants to return to the UK.”

“William was initially furious when Kate told him they’d been communicating and it caused a huge amount of tension between them,” the insiders claimed and added, “But he knows this could finally be the answer in getting through to his brother and stopping this feud.”

Kate Middleton reportedly also reminded William of the ‘close bond’ she and Harry always had and of her ability to get him to listen to her.

