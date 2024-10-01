Jennifer Lopez’s lavish spending habits add to financial burden amid Ben Affleck divorce

Following her recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck in August 2024, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been advised to rein in her lavish spending habits. While fans of the couple, known as “Bennifer,” hoped their rekindled romance would last, the two have now parted ways after two years of marriage. According to insiders, Lopez’s extravagant spending could lead to financial trouble as divorce proceedings unfold.

Sources told In Touch Weekly that Lopez has been on multiple $100,000 shopping sprees, seemingly unfazed by the potential financial implications of her divorce. “She’s spending money like she’s a billionaire,” one insider revealed, adding that Lopez’s financial advisors have warned her to be cautious as her spending could affect her ability to secure a new home. Lopez is reportedly eyeing the $50 million Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

Adding to her financial burden, Lopez has allegedly expanded her entourage, tripling her weekly expenses. The insider noted that wherever Lopez goes, her entourage follows, leading to daily expenditures on designer clothing and other luxuries that easily amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“She’s treating herself to extravagant shopping sprees, calling it retail therapy, but the bills are outrageous,” the source continued.

The divorce has also raised concerns about how the couple will divide their assets, especially since they reportedly do not have a prenuptial agreement. Despite Lopez’s $400 million net worth being significantly higher than Affleck’s $150 million, the lack of a prenup could complicate their financial settlement. Celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher mentioned that Lopez and Affleck’s considerable wealth would make their divorce more intricate than most.

While they reportedly accepted a $64 million offer for their Beverly Hills mansion, the sale hit a roadblock when the buyers backed out due to a family tragedy. Despite this, the couple stands to lose money on the property due to hefty realtor fees, the Los Angeles mansion tax, and expensive renovations, making the financial aspects of their split even more complex.