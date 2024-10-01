Entertainment

Indian actor Govinda suffers leg injury after gun shot incident

By Agencies

Govinda, a popular Indian actor was reportedly hospitalized this morning after he suffered a bullet injury on his leg.

According to Mumbai Police, the actor is currently out of danger and his manager stated that he is doing fine.

