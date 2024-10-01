Coastal crime wave continues

Back in 2022, a Scottish vlogger had uploaded a video on social media, show-ing him visiting the Seaview in Karachi, where a horseman defrauded him by asking Rs3,000 for a short ride. After that video went viral on the internet, Karachi police had arrested three people.

Unfortunately, that video could not stop such incidents. Recently, I saw a post on social media where a person claimed that he and his friends were roaming around Seaview in the morning. They saw empty chairs with no one nearby. As they sat on the chairs, three individuals suddenly came from nowhere, and asked them to pay the charges for using the chairs.

Moreover, they had hardly sat there for a couple of minutes, but were asked to pay an unfair amount per chair used. Upon their refusal to pay, the three looters started threatening them rather aggressively. The visitors had no choice, but to give them whatever the amount they asked for.

Such incidents keep happening along the Seaview, but no one has ever stopped this nuisance. Often the non-native peo­ple visiting Seaview are easily exploited by the goons operating in the area. It is one of the serene places in Karachi, attracting thousands of visitors daily, who come to enjoy the beauty of the sea, and to relax in the cool sea breeze. However, the government’s lack of seriousness and will in addressing the issue encourages these thugs to loot the visitors.

Unfortunately, these fraudsters defraud people by selecting the ‘target’ and then sending different people towards the victims, either asking them to buy some-thing or offering a ride on a horse, jeep, or some other vehicle. When someone accepts the offer, they demand a hefty amount.

In case of refusal, a group of five to six people suddenly appear on the scene, surrounding the target and shouting to create an ugly scene. This confuses and scares people, especially if they are with family and unable to resist, or if they are non-native and unfamiliar with the area, leaving them with no choice, but to pay whatever amount the goons demand.

The relevant authorities, including law-enforcement agencies, need to do something instead of leaving the people at the mercy of these goons? Such places are meant for leisure and relaxation. The government must ensure that public places are free from such racketeers.

TALAT AZIZ

HYDERABAD