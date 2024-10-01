World

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are unable to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, here’s why

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are struggling to sell their sprawling $68 million Beverly Hills mansion after their recent split, encountering several obstacles with potential buyers.

The couple, who have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, are now attempting to part with their 38,000-square-foot home. Despite putting the property on the market, it has proven difficult to finalize a sale. According to TMZ, a couple from New Jersey had expressed interest and were close to purchasing the mansion. However, due to an unexpected death in their family, the potential buyers backed out, leaving the sale unresolved.

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of Gigli and began dating in 2002. Although they were engaged, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and eventually split in 2004. The couple rekindled their relationship in 2021, marrying in 2022. However, after months of speculation, Lopez officially filed for divorce in August 2024, citing a separation date in April 2024.

Sources indicate that the couple may face financial losses from the sale due to the improvements they made, the Los Angeles mansion tax, and broker fees. Despite this, Beverly Hills real estate expert Josh Flagg told People that the couple’s priority seems to be offloading the property, as they listed it close to what they initially paid for it. Affleck has already purchased a new home, and Lopez is also searching for a new residence, emphasizing their desire to move on from this chapter of their lives.

Previous article
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan responds to Bushra Ansari’s criticism
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince William issue bold statement amid Prince Harry’s high-profile UK visit

Prince William broke his silence on Monday with a notable public statement, following Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK that grabbed headlines. While Prince...

Prince Harry’s separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy

Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Harry, leaves William ‘furious’

King Charles won’t leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.