SHC grants bail to Natasha Danish in Karsaz car incident case

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has approved bail for Natasha Danish, the main accused in the Karachi Karsaz car incident case.

The court ordered Natasha to submit bail bonds of 1 million rupees. The accused was already on bail in another case related to the same incident.

It is worth noting that on September 13, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Karachi had rejected Natasha’s bail application.

On August 19, a speeding car lost control and crashed into pedestrians on Karsaz Road, resulting in the deaths of a father and daughter, while four others were injured. The police had arrested the woman driving the vehicle.

On August 21, the City Court Karachi had sent Natasha to jail on judicial remand in connection with the car accident case.

