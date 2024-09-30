Reducing food waste religious, moral duty: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that reducing food waste was a religious and moral duty of all Pakistanis.

In a message on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, she said: “Food wastage is a global problem, which damages the economy and environment alike.”

She added, “It is depressing to note that millions of people around the world are suffering from hunger, while millions of tonnes of food is wasted globally.”

The chief minister said, “Pakistan is also suffering from food wastage and shortage to some extent. Planning is needed to save resources from being wasted.”

“Pakistan is also suffering from food wastage and shortage to some extent,” she added, stressing: “Reducing food waste is also our religious and moral duty.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Help the hungry people by reducing food wastage” adding that “An effective awareness campaign is necessary to prevent food wastage.” She noted, “School nutrition programme in Punjab is a historic initiative to address malnutrition in children.”

The CM said, “Proportionate consumption of food is inevitable, highlight the value of food in your community.”

She hoped, “Together we can save the natural resources of Pakistan.”

Cm Maryam Nawaz Strongly Condemns Panjgur Incident

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of grief over the killing of seven laborers in a firing incident in Panjgur area of Balochistan. She strongly condemned the incident of firing on innocent laborers and offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.