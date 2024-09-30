Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari warns of federal consequences in KP-Punjab rift

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari stated that a chief minister waging war on another province ultimately harms the federation, referencing the ongoing KP-Punjab rift.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court, she criticized KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for his threatening remarks towards the Punjab government.

Bokhari supported Rana Sanaullah’s claim that the PTI would bring tragedy to Pakistan. While she clarified her opposition to a governor-led government in KP, she expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and the rise in terrorism.

She highlighted the lack of governance in KP, claiming that the chief minister showed no concern for the province. Bokhari suggested that while children in KP should have laptops, they have instead been misled, creating a rift between them and the police.

The Information Minister mentioned her own plight, stating she has not received relief and that a fake video of her remains on social media. She alleged that the chaotic group behind this is operating from abroad, claiming that their IDs have been blocked and properties will soon be confiscated.

Bokhari emphasized the necessity of monitoring social media, asserting that it cannot operate without checks and balances, as it is frequently used to malign individuals. She pointed out that while social media monitoring laws exist globally, Pakistan has yet to sign any agreements on this matter.