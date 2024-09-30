Prince William shares Kate’s heartfelt message as Prince Harry returns to the UK

Prince William, King Charles III’s eldest son, has re-shared an emotional message from his wife, Princess Kate, as his younger brother, Prince Harry, made his return to the UK for a charity event on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a series of photos and videos on their official Instagram Story, highlighting significant events from September. Among these was Princess Kate’s personal message about her health, which William also shared with the caption, “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”

The timing of William’s post coincided with Prince Harry’s presence in London, where he attended an awards ceremony to honor the bravery and achievements of seriously ill children and their families.

William’s post delighted royal followers, as it contained Princess Kate’s update on her health. In the message, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy and would now focus on staying cancer-free. She also explained that her public schedule would be lighter for the rest of the year as she prioritized her health.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” Princess Kate said in a video message, marking six months since she first revealed her battle with cancer after growing speculation about her health.

Reflecting on her journey, Kate said, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.” She added, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

In addition to highlighting Kate’s message, William also reminded his followers of the engagements and community-focused initiatives he had undertaken throughout September. The Prince’s continued dedication to royal duties alongside his family’s health challenges has resonated with supporters across the UK.