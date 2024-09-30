Entertainment

Prince Harry makes big decision as ‘honeymoon period’ coming to an end

By Agencies

Prince Harry has made a big decision for a permanent home in Britain amid claims the duke is missing friends and his former UK life whilst in California.

The claim has been made by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

Previous article
Gold rates in Pakistan today, 30 September 2024
Next article
SHC grants bail to Natasha Danish in Karsaz car incident case
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_24-09-30 KHI

Epaper_24-09-30 ISB

Useless Syllabus

Modernize Custody Laws For Better Parenting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.