President Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to peace, development

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

China’s National Day falls on October 1.

Premier Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other Party and state leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests.

In his address, Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, first paid tribute to the people of all ethnic groups in China, to the officers and soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force, and to other political parties and personages without party affiliation.

Xi extended sincere greetings to compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and in Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries and international friends who care about and support the development of the PRC.

On the new journey in the new era, the central task of the Party and the country is building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, said Xi.

Advancing this unprecedented great cause steadily is the best way to celebrate the anniversary of the PRC, he stressed.

Xi emphasized that, to advance Chinese modernization, it is imperative to always uphold the core role of the Party in exercising overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all sides, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deepen reform across the board and expand opening up, uphold a people-centered approach, and remain committed to peaceful development.

He urged efforts to comprehensively, accurately and unswervingly implement the policies of the “One Country, Two Systems,” “the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong,” “the people of Macao administering Macao” and a high degree of autonomy for both regions to maintain and promote long-term prosperity and stability.

Efforts must be made to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and deepen cross-Straits economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, Xi said, calling for resolutely opposing “Taiwan independence” separatists.

He said it is imperative to advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and advance the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.