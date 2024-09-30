NATIONAL

Malaysian PM to land in capital tomorrow

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan from October 2-4, on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, according to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz wherein the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments. Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

