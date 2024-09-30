King Charles braces himself for tough week a head amid cancer battle

King Charles is battling cancer, but the monarch’s royal tour of Australia will still take place despite his ongoing treatment. Although Charles hasn’t given additional updates on his condition, His Majesty returned to public duties in April.

“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think.”

“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news,” she noted.

Charles and Camilla will land in Australia on Friday, October 18.

Charles isn’t the only royal who has been undergoing cancer treatment, as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. On Monday, September 9, Kate took to social media to update fans on her health.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate said in a video. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” the mom-of-three continued. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”