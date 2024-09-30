World

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have bitter public fight amid divorce: Report

By News Desk

Jennifer Lopez, according to a close source, has made it clear that she will “never forgive” her estranged husband Ben Affleck following a public confrontation that left her in tears. The couple, who are in the midst of a widely publicized divorce just two years after their wedding, reportedly had a heated exchange during a recent outing in Beverly Hills.

A report from Marca claimed that the tense moment occurred when the couple was seen together with Ben’s children, Samuel and Fin, along with Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme. Photographs from the encounter show an emotional Lopez wiping away tears as Affleck stood nearby, apparently indifferent to the situation.

In Touch magazine cited a source close to Lopez, revealing that while the singer would never cause a scene in front of their children, she has made her feelings about Affleck’s behavior known. “Jennifer has told those close to her that she will never forgive Ben for being so cold-hearted and abandoning their marriage,” the source said.

Despite initially intending to keep their split amicable, it appears that tensions are beginning to surface as the divorce process unfolds.

Previous article
Sabrina Carpenter addresses controversy surrounding her song ‘Feather’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry makes big decision as ‘honeymoon period’ coming to an...

Prince Harry has made a big decision for a permanent home in Britain amid claims the duke is missing friends and his former UK...

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 30 September 2024

Epaper_24-09-30 LHR

Epaper_24-09-30 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.