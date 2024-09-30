Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have bitter public fight amid divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez, according to a close source, has made it clear that she will “never forgive” her estranged husband Ben Affleck following a public confrontation that left her in tears. The couple, who are in the midst of a widely publicized divorce just two years after their wedding, reportedly had a heated exchange during a recent outing in Beverly Hills.

A report from Marca claimed that the tense moment occurred when the couple was seen together with Ben’s children, Samuel and Fin, along with Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme. Photographs from the encounter show an emotional Lopez wiping away tears as Affleck stood nearby, apparently indifferent to the situation.

In Touch magazine cited a source close to Lopez, revealing that while the singer would never cause a scene in front of their children, she has made her feelings about Affleck’s behavior known. “Jennifer has told those close to her that she will never forgive Ben for being so cold-hearted and abandoning their marriage,” the source said.

Despite initially intending to keep their split amicable, it appears that tensions are beginning to surface as the divorce process unfolds.