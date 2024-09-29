Seven labourers killed in Panjgur’s miscreants attack

Victims, belong to Punjab, were working on a house construction project in the area

QUETTA: Seven labourers were killed and one was seriously injured in a miscreants attack in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The tragic incident took place when militants stormed a house in Panjgur’s Khuda Abadan area, killing seven labourers with indiscriminate fire and left another seriously injured.

Security forces and police reached the scene shortly after the attack, transporting the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. A search operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators, with the area under tight security.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has been blamed for the attack. The victims, all labourers hailing from Punjab, were working on a house construction project in the area.

Condemning the attack, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the senseless killings, stating, “These terrorists have no religion or ethics, targeting innocent workers who travel to remote areas for a livelihood. The state and security forces will foil the nefarious designs of these foreign-funded anti-state elements.”

Naqvi also extended his condolences to the victims’ families, affirming that those responsible would face the full force of justice. “We stand with the bereaved families during this time of grief,” he said, adding that the authorities are committed to bringing the attackers to justice.

This tragic incident comes just weeks after militants killed 23 people in Balochistan’s Musakhail district in a similar assault. In that case, militants set vehicles ablaze and shot passengers after checking their identity cards.

The BLA has claimed responsibility for numerous such attacks, including one on a major paramilitary base.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the brutal killing of labourers in the Khuda Badan area of Panjgur.

Expressing his sorrow, the prime minister prayed for the souls of the victims and extended his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured workers and directed that they be provided with all necessary medical assistance.

“These innocent workers were engaged in the construction of a house in Khuda Badan when they were targeted,” said the prime minister. He added that the heinous attacks on labourers and workers are beyond condemnation.

The prime minister has requested a detailed report from the Chief Minister of Balochistan on the incident and instructed him to take all possible measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are committed to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the soil of Pakistan,” the prime minister affirmed.