PTI ends protest as garrison city becomes battleground amid workers-police clashes

A large numbers of PTI activists gather at Committee Chowk, demanding access to Liaquat Bagh

Entire Rawalpindi remained sealed with containers, trucks and barbed wires to frustrate PTI’s plan to hold protest

CM Gandapur returns to KP as his convoy could not cross hurdles at Burhan Interchange

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) called off its protest on Saturday evening following daylong clashes between protesters and heavy contingents of police in different areas of the garrison city, besides announced new protest dates.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar announced the end to the protest and advised PTI leaders and workers to leave for their homes.

Khyber Paktunkhawa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also returned to KP as his convoy could not cross the hurdles and he went back from Burhan Interchange.

Gandapur delivered a speech to the gathered crowd demanded freedom for the PTI founder and former prime minister.

Earlier, PTI workers got angry with Gandapur when he ordered them to go back home. The workers encircled the vehicle of Gandapur and urged him to go with them to Liaquat Bagh. KP Chief Minister told the workers that now night has started and it was not good for them to go there for security reasons.

The Rawalpindi police had blocked the entry and points of the garrison city in an attempt to prevent PTI workers from gathering for a protest at Liaquat Bagh. The party had announced Liaquat Bagh as the venue for the protest, which was earlier planned to be a rally. However, the PTI founder changed the decision, saying that the government would not allow his party to hold the event in the city and designate a venue in the suburbs.

In an attempt to thwart PTI’s protest, the provincial government banned all public gatherings and stationed paramilitary forces in Rawalpindi.

PTI felicitates workers for coming out to the protest

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram delivered a video statement felicitating party workers for coming out to the protest.

“I want to congratulate every PTI leader, worker, and stakeholder who made it to Liaquat Bagh today,” Waqas said. He praised them for demonstrating in the face of police shelling and “straight firing” and for moving containers and barriers.

He announced that there would be large protests in Multan, Mianwali and Faisalabad on October 2. “It is your duty to come out,” Waqas said.

In a separate press conference, he lashed out at the Punjab government for the obstacles and impediments created for the PTI. He alleged that expired ammunition was used during shelling on the party’s supporters and workers.

Clashes between PTI supporters and police

Clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and police erupted in Rawalpindi on Saturday, as the situation turned violent during a protest march towards Liaquat Bagh.

The area around Committee Chowk became a battleground after PTI workers removed containers set up by the authorities to block their path.

Chanting anti-government slogans, large numbers of PTI supporters gathered at Committee Chowk, demanding access to Liaquat Bagh. The workers removed the barricades and started marching towards designated venue of the protest, but the police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to violent clashes along Murree Road.

The confrontation spread quickly, with major clashes reported from Committee Chowk to Liaquat Bagh. PTI workers retaliated by hurling stones at the police, who responded with more tear gas. The escalating violence turned the entire area into a conflict zone, with PTI supporters attempting to push through the heavy police presence.

“PTI workers were in large numbers, and the police were trying to control the situation, but the workers started throwing back the tear gas shells fired at them,” a witness told Express News.

Police reinforcements were called in as the clashes intensified, and several roads, including Murree Road, Committee Chowk, and Liaquat Bagh, were sealed off to prevent the march from proceeding.

Tear gas affects civilians, media

The widespread use of tear gas created panic among local residents. Tear gas shells landed in nearby homes, affecting women and children. Local media reported cases of civilians fainting or experiencing breathing difficulties. “There are reports of women and children falling ill due to the tear gas,” said a journalist on the scene.

The situation also became difficult for media personnel covering the event, with some reporters caught in the crossfire between the protesters and the police. “It became almost impossible to continue filming when the gas spread across the area,” said one media representative, who had to leave the scene.

PTI activists force police to retreat

In another part of the city, PTI workers managed to force the police to retreat at Rialto Chowk. Protesters broke through the police barricades and began moving towards Murree Road from China Market, chanting slogans and throwing stones. The police, overwhelmed by the large crowd, withdrew from several key locations, including Committee Chowk, Rialto Chowk, and China Market.

In response, law enforcement officers sounded emergency sirens, and additional reinforcements were summoned. Despite this, PTI workers continued to advance, with large numbers gathering at Committee Chowk, forcing the police to momentarily pull back.

Police call for more reinforcements

As the clashes showed no signs of abating, law enforcement agencies ran out of tear gas shells, prompting an urgent request for more supplies. The Dolphin Force was also deployed, firing warning shots into the air to deter the advancing PTI supporters. Despite these efforts, police struggled to contain the growing crowd, particularly on Murree Road.

“The situation is getting out of control; we need more units and supplies to deal with the protesters,” said a police officer on the scene. The protests also disrupted the regular flow of traffic, causing difficulties for residents in nearby areas.

RAWALPINDI RESEMBLED A CITY UNDER SIEGE

Almost the entire Rawalpindi was sealed of as containers, dumpers, loaded trucks and barbed wires had been placed at 25 points on the routes leading to the city as Rawalpindi and Islamabad Police jointly chalk out a strategy to frustrate PTI’s plan to hold a protest demonstration at Liaquat Bagh in the garrison city on Saturday.

Access to hospitals, particularly for ambulances, was restricted, with many struggling to reach hospitals on Murree Road. Roads leading to Adiala Jail were also sealed, disrupting regular visits to inmates. The entire police force, including units from Police Lines and Sihala Police Training College, was deployed to control the situation.

As the day progressed, tensions remained high, with PTI workers vowing to continue their protests despite the crackdown.

Sources in the police informed that similarly roads leading to Islamabad were also sealed at nine points to prevent the PTI workers from sneaking into the federal capital.

Elaborating further, they said that Fateh Jang Toll Plaza, Kacha Stop, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Shamsabad, Faizabad, IJP Road, Double Road, Katarian Bridge, Pandora Chowrangi and Khana Pull are among some of the places in Rawalpindi that have been closed for traffic.

Likewise, they said that the roads were blocked at Koral, T-Chowk, Khana, Faizabad, IJP Junction, 26 No, Golra Morr, B-17, Margalla Road and the GT Road so that the protestors could be denied entry into the federal capital.

However, the Islamabad Expressway and the Faizabad Flyover remained opened for traffic.

Likewise, IJP Colonel Sher Khan Road is also open for traffic.

Sources informed that over 4,000 police officials and personnel, armed with anti-riot gears perform duties in the district.

Additional police pickets were set up at 31 district points across the city, and each picket was manned by a DSP and two SHOs along with a contingent.

Sources said that anti-riot equipment had also been provided to the Elite Force and the Patrolling Unit to assist the Punjab Police in keeping the party workers at bay.

On the other hand, Islamabad Police had been tasked with arresting the protestors.

Metro Bus service suspended

In addition to the roadblocks, the city’s metro bus service was partially suspended, affecting commuters and further complicated transportation for residents, with many struggling to find alternative means of travel.

The situation caused a virtual shutdown of government offices, as the closure of major roads led to low attendance. Educational institutions and local businesses, especially around Murree Road and Liaquat Bagh, were also closed, with petrol stations, hotels, and morning markets shutting down for fear of violence.

Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja arrested

Amid the unrest, Punjab Police detained PTI Chairman Bairastr Gohar Ali Khan and leader Salman Akram Raja near the H-13 area while they were traveling to Rawalpindi to participate in the party’s protest.

Shortly after their detention, Barrister Goher was released, whereas Salman Akram Raja remains in custody.

Gohar stated that both he and Raja were stopped at H-13 and instructed to return after a disagreement, preventing them from proceeding to Rawalpindi.

The use of tear gas resulted in canisters falling into nearby homes, causing distress among residents, including women and children. Media personnel covering the protests were also affected by the shelling.

Pedestrians navigating the area were caught in the tense situation as PTI workers from China Market, Rialto Chowk, and Committee Chowk gathered on Murree Road.

Despite police efforts, workers continued to congregate at Committee Chowk, Mareer Chowk, and China Market, forcing some officers to retreat and leading to the arrest of several protesters.

The Rawalpindi administration had earlier sealed off key locations, blocked entry points, and deployed thousands of police officers throughout the city.

To prevent the planned protests at Liaquat Bagh, officials placed containers to block major routes, conducted raids, and performed door-to-door searches to detain PTI leaders and active supporters.

Section 144 in Rawalpindi and neighbouring districts

A day before the protest, the deputy commissioners of four district, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock sought a ban on all gatherings in their respective areas.

The Punjab Home Department promptly accepted the request, and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, was imposed in Rawalpindi and neighbouring districts.

The move bans all kinds of gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and other activities like carrying or displaying weapons.

The four deputy commissioners expressed apprehensions that miscreants “could take advantage” of PTI’s protest to carry out “subversive/ anti-state activities to fulfil their nefarious designs”.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told the media that the administration and the police were working in coordination to maintain law and order in the district.

Similarly, the Interior Ministry — which commands Rangers — deployed the troops following a request of the Punjab Home Department.

The six companies of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed at the request of respective deputy commissioners would assist the local administrations of Attock and Rawalpindi.

The troops will remain in the two districts till Sunday.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Police, Rangers and Punjab Constabulary had “laid a virtual siege” to the garrison city to prevent the PTI workers from staging protests, especially from reaching Liaqut Bagh, a senior police official had confirmed.

Earlier, caravans of thousands of PTI leaders and workers had left different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for Rawalpindi.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, accompanied by a large number of party workers, had left Peshawar for Swabi where after making a brief stopover they started marching towards the garrison city.

A group of party workers, led by Ihtesham Ali Khan Advocate, Advisor to the KP CM on Health, had left Takht Bhai to participate in the demonstration.

A large number of PTI workers from Mansehra, including female workers, led by Senior party leader Azam Swati, Provincial Vice President Kamal Khan and MPA Riaz Khan, had started their march towards the garrison city.

Will teach him a lesson: Azma

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari warned that anybody coming to the province to “cause trouble” would be sternly dealt with.

“The Punjab Police knows how to treat this problem, when he (CM Gandapur) comes here, we will teach him a lesson.

Addressing a press conference, the minister lashed out at the PTI and CM Gandapur. “The chief minister whose province is plagued by terrorism and other issues is threatening to come to another province and cause trouble,” she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a post on x took a dig at the PTI, saying: “Lahore rally was rejected by people in Lahore and Rawalpindi rally rejected by the people of Rawalpindi … people trust Maryam Nawaz and satisfied with the performance of their chief minister and reject the politics of anarchy. This is just the beginning.”