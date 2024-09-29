Prince Harry left ‘in tears’ by King Charles’ big move

Prince Harry was left “in tears” after his eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan Markle had been asked to vacate the residence by King Charles in March 2023, shorty after the release of the Duke of Sessex’s memoir Spare.

The cottage, located on the Windsor estate, had been Harry and Meghan’s official UK residence before their move to California.

Recalling the situation, royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror that Harry took the eviction as a personal attack.

“Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive,” he stated.

Tom said that Harry “couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence” adding that he viewed it as a “cruel rejection” from King Charles.

According to expert, “Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home.”

“For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim,” Tom added