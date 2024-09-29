NYC mayor Eric Adams charged in foreign donation and bribery scandal

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been formally charged with soliciting and accepting illegal donations from foreign entities in exchange for political favors, as well as fraudulently obtaining public funds by exploiting small donor campaign contributions.

The 57-page indictment details that Adams received multiple benefits from Turkish nationals, including airfare, luxury accommodations, and campaign contributions. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York led the investigation, alongside the FBI and New York City’s Department of Investigation.

One of the primary allegations is that Adams funneled $10 million in public funds through a scheme known as “straw donations,” where contributions from foreign nationals were disguised as donations from local residents. This scheme took advantage of a city program that matches small contributions from residents with public funds, increasing their influence in elections.

Investigators allege that Adams concealed these illicit benefits by failing to report them in his financial disclosures and instructed staff to fabricate documents showing he personally covered the expenses. He is also accused of making multiple trips to Turkey to secure these donations and intervening to fast-track approvals for the Turkish consulate in New York City in exchange for bribes.

The charges against Adams include conspiracy to receive foreign campaign donations, bribery, wire fraud, and multiple counts of soliciting illegal campaign contributions. If convicted on all charges, Adams could face up to 40 years in prison.

This indictment follows a similar high-profile case involving former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who was convicted of bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent earlier this year.