KP governor criticises provincial govt for security failures leading to unrest in KP

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has stated that the area from Dera Ismail Khan to Kohat has become a “no-go area”.

He emphasised that the provincial government’s authority was absent in the region.

Speaking to the media in Multan, Kundi expressed concerns over the increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, criticising the provincial government for its failure to establish peace.

He remarked that the Chief Minister KP was too occupied with rallies to address these issues.

Kundi claimed that although the KP government received 600 billion for security, yet the KP police lacked the necessary resources.

Kundi said that he had invited all political leaders, including PTI leaders, in the province to sit together to address these issues.

He suggested drafting a case to present to the federal government, emphasising that it should be based on reasoned arguments.

He underscored that restoring peace and security in the province was a priority and that he planned to discuss this matter in detail with the Prime Minister.

Additionally, he acknowledged the challenges within coalition governments but expressed a commitment to resolving grievances.

Kundi noted that Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto, was actively campaigning for the establishment of constitutional courts.

