Karachi man dies after being hit by PML-N youth wing leader’s vehicle, investigation launched

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A citizen, who was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by the General Secretary of PML-N’s youth wing, tragically passed away during treatment at a hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Athar, was hit by a Revo driven by Rehan Mustafa, the General Secretary of PML-N’s youth wing, five days ago.

Athar, a father of two, worked at Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) and lived in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Eyewitnesses reported that two girls, along with Rehan Mustafa’s brother-in-law, were in the vehicle when the motorcyclist was run over. Following the accident, the girls fled the scene, and the accused also escaped.

After ARY News highlighted the incident, SSP East took notice and registered a case against the accused driver.

Sources allege that Rehan Mustafa’s father, a retired DSP, misled the police and hid his nephew to avoid arrest. Authorities are now further investigating the case.

Staff Report
Staff Report

