Chinese FM Wang Yi describes Palestinian plight as ‘biggest wound’ to human conscience

NEW YORK: In a powerful address to the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised the need for an independent Palestinian state, asserting that might cannot replace justice in global affairs.

Speaking during the 79th session of the Assembly, Wang condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in over 41,500 Palestinian deaths since October 7.

He described the Palestinian plight as “the biggest wound” to human conscience, highlighting the urgent need for the international community to acknowledge the historical injustices suffered by the Palestinian people.

Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, killing 11 people after 33 were killed in attacks across the country on Saturday alone. Previous death toll was recorded as 556 deaths.

Wang’s comments come amid intensified Israeli military operations against Gaza and renewed fighting in Lebanon.

He noted that the conflict has not only caused daily casualties in Gaza but has also escalated tensions in neighboring Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have targeted residential areas and marketplaces.

A three day mourning has been declared due to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that has further exacerbated the situation, with Wang attributing the sustained military campaign to the continued arms and diplomatic support provided by the United States and its allies.

“Palestine’s long-held aspiration to establish an independent state should no longer be ignored, and the historical injustices faced by the Palestinian people must not be overlooked,” Wang stated, calling on powerful nations to uphold justice rather than relying on their military strength to achieve political ends.

In addition to addressing the Palestinian issue, Wang introduced a new initiative called the “Group of Friends for Peace” in Ukraine, aimed at fostering dialogue and seeking a political settlement to the ongoing conflict.

He emphasized China’s commitment to playing a constructive role in mediation efforts, stating, “We are not here to throw gas on the fire but to promote peace.”

The inaugural meeting of the group, which China is promoting alongside Brazil, was held in New York and included top diplomats from 17 countries, such as Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico, and Zambia.

Wang also condemned unilateral sanctions and blockades, asserting that such measures do not lead to lasting solutions.

He urged the United States to lift its blockade and sanctions against Cuba, highlighting the importance of allowing all countries the right to pursue better living conditions for their citizens.

The Chinese Foreign Minister further called for reform within the United Nations, advocating for modernization of the organization and the international financial system to better reflect contemporary global realities.

He stressed the necessity of amplifying the voices of developing nations, particularly those in the Global South, and encouraged the UN to respond to their legitimate calls for increased representation.

Wang’s remarks resonate within the broader context of global discussions surrounding justice, equality, and the pressing need for political solutions to ongoing conflicts.

As the UN prepares to celebrate its 80th anniversary next year, Wang expressed China’s readiness to collaborate with all nations to renew the foundational goals and mission of the United Nations.

The call for an independent Palestinian state amidst ongoing violence and international political dynamics highlights the urgent need for a reevaluation of diplomatic strategies and the roles of global powers in facilitating peace and justice.